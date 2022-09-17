180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

