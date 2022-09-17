180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 801 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. 74,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,532. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.