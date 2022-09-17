180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,726 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.