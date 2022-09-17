25,646 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,877,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,667,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. 1,268,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.