27,000 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 1,277,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,636,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

