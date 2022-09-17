439,232 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 439,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

