4,758 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 523,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after buying an additional 109,875 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

