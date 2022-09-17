52,216 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,435,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 2,308,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

