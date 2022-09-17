57,661 Shares in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Oppenheimer accounts for 1.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 368.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 63,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:OPY traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 239,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

