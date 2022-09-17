813 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $283.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average is $301.80. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

