88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,200 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 15,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 6,235,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,139,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.