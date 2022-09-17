88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,106,200 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 15,541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,741,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS EEENF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 6,235,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,139,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About 88 Energy
