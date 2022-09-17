abrdn (LON:ABDN) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 175 ($2.11).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABDN. Barclays boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 168.57 ($2.04).

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 144.15 ($1.74) on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 140.85 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.30 ($3.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 533.89. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

abrdn Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at abrdn

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

