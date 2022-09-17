ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

