Acumen Capital Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

