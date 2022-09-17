Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Adbri Stock Performance

Shares of Adbri stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. Adbri has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adbri in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

