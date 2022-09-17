Addison Capital Co Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,550. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

