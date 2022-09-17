Addison Capital Co Has $2.54 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,637,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. 2,783,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

