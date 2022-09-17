Addison Capital Co Has $351,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,573.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 115,237 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 593,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,300,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,026,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Get Rating

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

