Addison Capital Co Sells 254 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 151,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 8,211,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

