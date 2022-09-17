Addison Capital Co Sells 698 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,132,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.