Addison Capital Co Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,972,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

