Addison Capital Co Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 3.1% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.90. 2,568,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

