Aeon (AEON) Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $322.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00173168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00282573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00757224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00603817 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00261699 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

