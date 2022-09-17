Aeron (ARNX) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $798.67 and $36,888.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.Aeron is performing its token upgrade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

