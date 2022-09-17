Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,191 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 299,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 144,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.56. 18,248,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.