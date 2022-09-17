Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,988. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

