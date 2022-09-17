Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $155.84. 7,141,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $170.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.34 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

