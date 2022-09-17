African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Up 95.6% in August

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $124,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $490,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

AGAC remained flat at $9.88 on Friday. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,060. African Gold Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

