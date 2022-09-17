Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 89,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 137,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About Aftermath Silver

(Get Rating)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.