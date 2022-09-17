AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE MITT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.