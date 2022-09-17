Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 288,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,124 shares.The stock last traded at $40.82 and had previously closed at $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

