Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.64). 4,650,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,817,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.68).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Airtel Africa from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.07. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 970.00.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Articles

