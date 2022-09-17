Akoin (AKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Akoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

