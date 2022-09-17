Alchemist Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00012058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $218,338.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemist

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

