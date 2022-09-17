Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $45.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00092127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00081972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007925 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,496,334 coins and its circulating supply is 6,922,215,976 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

