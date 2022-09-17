Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.37

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.37 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.39). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.50.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

See Also

