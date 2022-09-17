AllianceBlock (ALBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $246,945.00

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $246,945.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 326.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product.The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns.”

