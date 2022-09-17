Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$154.42 million for the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.