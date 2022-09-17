Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $213.00. 1,559,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

