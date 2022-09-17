Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 43% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.