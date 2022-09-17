Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Purchases £101,970 in Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.75) per share, with a total value of £101,970 ($123,211.70).

Alpha FX Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($21.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,788.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,874.67. Alpha FX Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85). The company has a market cap of £759.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3,333.33.

Alpha FX Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

