Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of -0.87. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.