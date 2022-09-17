Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
NYSE:APT opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of -0.87. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
