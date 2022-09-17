Alphr finance Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $23,793.86 and $26,939.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065187 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Alphr finance

ALPHR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $ALPHR token is a utility token. The token will be required to access some functionalities of the Alphr platform and pay for the fees, specifically creating a new AMT pool. In addition to this, 75% of the protocol fees will be utilized to remunerate Alphr users providing liquidity on Uniswap in exchange for the service they are providing to the protocol and Alphr ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The $ALPHR token is a utility token. The token will be required to access some functionalities of the Alphr platform and pay for the fees, specifically creating a new AMT pool. In addition to this, 75% of the protocol fees will be utilized to remunerate Alphr users providing liquidity on Uniswap in exchange for the service they are providing to the protocol and Alphr ecosystem. "

