Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ATUSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

