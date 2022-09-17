American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $674,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,353 shares in the last quarter.

