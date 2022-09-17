Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

