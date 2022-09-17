Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Down 0.9 %

Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.68. Ameriwest Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.52 and a fifty-two week high of 1.37.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

About Ameriwest Lithium

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.