Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
