Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 4,604,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.