Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 4,604,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,006. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

